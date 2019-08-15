The Coppell Police Department is set to receive a new video recording and management system, which includes body and in-car cameras.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council authorized the department to enter into a contract with Axon to receive 70 body cameras and 17 in-car cameras. Axon will provide Coppell with upgraded body cameras every two and a half years, and in-car camera systems will be refreshed in about five years. The cameras will also be utilized on the department's motorcycles.
Danny Barton, Coppell police chief, said the Coppell Police Department began testing body cameras in 2012, and since then have continued expanding its body-worn camera program to all its divisions including criminal investigations, community services and school resource officers.
“There is a widely held public expectation to see the video following critical incidents, especially deadly force encounters,” Barton said in a memo. “Having videos of traffic stops and other public encounters is no longer a ‘nice to have’ luxury, it is now part of the fabric of American law enforcement.”
The new system will also provide more technology solutions such as unlimited cloud storage on servers, auto tagging and body camera live streaming.
Barton said with the current system, detectives can spend hours downloading videos to tag and upload to the Techshare system, which connects with the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. In addition, it can take hours to redact videos for open records requests. For example, Barton said a 25-minute video can take about three hours to redact.
“It’s an enormous amount of strain on our detectives,” he said.
Axon is expected to significantly cut down the time spent on open records requests and downloading videos to the server.
In addition, the new system will allow residents to submit evidence, such as home surveillance videos, to the department’s server directly. The cameras will cost $723,338, paid over a five-year period. Funds from the red light camera program will be used to cover the purchase.
