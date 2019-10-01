On Monday, Coppell police discovered the bodies of an elderly couple in a home in the 500 block of Raintree Circle. According to police, officers received a welfare concern from family members around 6:57 p.m. Around 8:17 p.m., officers entered the residence and discovered the couple.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators have no reason to believe the public is or was in any danger. There are no suspects being sought in this incident at this time.
Police said investigators are awaiting autopsy reports from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
Check back here for more details as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.