police lights

On Monday, Coppell police discovered the bodies of an elderly couple in a home in the 500 block of Raintree Circle. According to police, officers received a welfare concern from family members around 6:57 p.m. Around 8:17 p.m., officers entered the residence and discovered the couple. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators have no reason to believe the public is or was in any danger. There are no suspects being sought in this incident at this time. 

Police said investigators are awaiting autopsy reports from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Check back here for more details as they become available. 

