The Coppell City Council postponed its decision on relocating a house to its Heritage Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Jessica Carpenter told the City Council on Tuesday that it will cost a total of $179,000 to move the Kirkland House to Heritage Park, and that it will cost an annual $112,800 for annual upkeep and staffing. The $104,000 designated for staffing will be used to fund one full-time position and a part-time position.
Carpenter told council that the house was not initially part of the park’s plan.
There had been a survey sent out to residents, and while there was no evident historical significance, the age of the building was a primary reason why participants said they wanted the house to be in Heritage Park.
Carpenter said the Coppell Historical Society will donate $30,000 to the city for the house’s relocation.
At an April 12 work session, Carpenter said residents Jean and David Murph wanted to donate their 735 square-foot house located at 532 on South Coppell Road. The house was allegedly built in 1905 and remains in habitable condition, according to the Murphs. Other documentation, upon further investigation, gives different dates for the house’s construction, ranging from 1905 to the 1940s, Carpenter said at the June 14 meeting.
If the house is added to the park, it is slated to become a visitors center for Heritage Park.
Once more information about the house’s placement and installation cost is revealed, the council will decide whether to place the house in Heritage Park.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.