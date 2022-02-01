With freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, the Coppell said preparations are well underway.
“We’re keeping a close eye on the weather and tracking the incoming cold front,” Fire Chief Kevin Richardson said. “The City has plans in place, equipment on hand, and staff ready to provide our residents with necessary services.”
City staff has spent the last several days checking fuel levels in generators, protecting pipes at city facilities and parks, and prepping ice melt and sand. Public works crews plan to begin spreading ice melt on roadways and bridges as the freezing precipitation nears.
“We perform de-icing procedures on major roadways in town, but not typically on residential streets, sidewalks, and driveways,” said Kent Collins, Director of Public Works. “If you do have to get out on the roads later this week, please be careful and drive with caution.”
In addition to de-icing roadways, City staff is prepared to face any challenges coming down the pipe as the weather warms and frozen plumbing begins to thaw. Coppell’s water storage tanks are full, ensuring that plenty of potable water is on hand. Utility Billing staff will also be available to monitor water usage data and alert customers to potential problems.
Coppell residents are encouraged to prepare, as well. The city of Coppell's Emergency Management division recommends all residents utilize three different methods of emergency notification, such as text or email alerts from NotifyCoppell, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All-Hazards Radio, and a smartphone application.
Residents can prepare their homes by insulating exposed pipes, dripping faucets and testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.Residents can also check for necessary supplies including medications, diapers, baby formula, food, and water – on hand now, before the roadways become slick and trips to the store become hazardous. Residents can visit the City’s Preparing for Winter Weather page for more information or to view the full checklist.
Coppell ISD’s Operations and Maintenance department is weatherizing its buildings accordingly.
Coppell ISD plans on assessing weather conditions, road conditions, sidewalks around campuses and driving the roads tomorrow morning to see if staff and students can travel to school safely. Results will be given to Superintendent Brad Hunt, and will make the decision by 5 a.m. Community members will be notified by the Alert phone, text and email system by 6 a.m., if not earlier.
Residents can find winter weather procedures on at www.coppellisd.com/weather.
Coppell ISD officials are actively monitoring the weather for the evening of Wednesday, February 2 and the morning of Thursday, February 3.
If CISD closes schools due to inclement weather, the decision to close will be made as early in the morning as possible, but no later than 6 a.m. Should the district close, the CISD community will receive an alert message via text, phone and email, and the announcement will be posted on the district website, social media channels and will be shared with local media outlets. If no updates are given, CISD will be open and operating as normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.