The Cozby Library has chosen to keep a controversial book on its shelves until a final decision is made by the library board on March 10.
On Dec. 29, 2021, the Cozby Library and Community Commons received a resident request to reconsider the inclusion of the book “Gender Queer” in its collection. The book is a memoir in graphic novel format by author Maia Kobabe. The book has been the center of controversy across the nation, as schools have banned the book, and politicians like Texas Representative Jeff Cason have asked for an investigation into the book as well as others saying it may violate child pornography laws.
At a library board meeting, where the resident’s request underwent further review, the library board heard from four additional residents. Two residents expressed their desire for the book to be completely removed. Three residents expressed their desire for it to remain in the library’s collection, though two of those three believed the book was better suited for the adult graphic novel section than the teen graphic novel section, as the book depicts what some might consider explicit sex scenes.
The board discussed the resident’s request but did not reach a decision at the time. They will revisit the matter at their next regular meeting on March 10. Until the board reaches a decision, the book will remain in the Library’s collection.
The library’s stance is that the book satisfies the necessary criteria in its collection development guidelines, and that it should therefore remain in the collection. The Library’s collection development guidelines themselves are subject to approval by the Library Advisory Board as well.
“Libraries have collection development policies for good reason, and Coppell is no different,” Library Services Director Dennis Quinn said. “No one set of personal values or beliefs can be the lens through which to develop a collection that is supposed to serve and reflect an entire community, especially one as diverse as Coppell.”
Quinn also said the library’s collection development guidelines are directly aligned with the first two pillars of Coppell’s Vision 2040 strategic plan: perpetuating a learning environment, and fostering an inclusive community fabric.
The library’s development guidelines states that libraries should provide materials to, “support learning through all the ages and phases of life, from young children to senior residents.” In general, the library encourages parents to accompany their children on library visits and engage with them about what they’re reading and what they’re interested in learning about.
