Coppell commuters are encouraged to avoid South Belt Line Road as construction continues.
The two righthand lanes on the northbound side of South Belt Line Road from Sanders Loop to Southwestern Boulevard are currently closed 24-7 as Dallas Area Rapid Transit crews work to relocate a sewer line as part of the Silver Line construction. These closures are expected to be in place through late February.
On February 28, crews are expected to divert traffic to one lane in each direction to begin the South Belt Line reconstruction project, which runs from Southwestern Boulevard to IH-635. The southbound lanes (west side) will be closed. All traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes (east side), allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic.
Once work on these lanes is complete, traffic will be diverted to the southbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic. The northbound lanes will be closed.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to seek alternative routes and avoid the construction zone. Travelers on the western side of the city should use IH-635 at South Royal Lane or IH-635 at Freeport Parkway. Travelers on the eastern side of the city should use MacArthur Boulevard.
To help residents, businesses, and commuters avoid the traffic, the Coppell has partnered with Texas A&M Transportation Institute to communicate real-time travel information to a Twitter account, @CoppellBeltLine. Travel time information is automatically populated, and updates will be communicated through the account.
Additionally, road signage and other official channels are being used to communicate updates.
The South Belt Line reconstruction project, which runs from Southwestern to IH-635, includes pavement replacement and intersection improvements. It is estimated that construction will be complete in early 2023.
The approximate $18.6 million project is funded through bond proceeds and includes replacement of all existing pavement, intersection enhancements to improve mobility and safety, enhancement of sidewalks, streetlights and landscaping, strategic replacement and rehabilitation of the existing storm sewer system, signal work as needed to accommodate intersection changes and/or traffic control and replacing portions of the water and sanitary sewer as well as rehabilitating manholes.
