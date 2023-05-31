The Rotary Club of Coppell and the Coppell High School Rotary Interact Club, in collaboration with support from the local community, successfully organized a meal-packaging event to package 10,000 meals for the organization, Rise Against Hunger.

Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief organization that aims to end hunger by providing food and life-changing aid to those in need. The organization focuses on creating sustainable solutions to hunger and collaborates with volunteers, donors, and partners worldwide to achieve its mission. The organization envisions a world without hunger and participants dedicate their time to making this vision a reality through initiatives and community-driven efforts.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

