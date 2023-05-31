The Rotary Club of Coppell and the Coppell High School Rotary Interact Club, in collaboration with support from the local community, successfully organized a meal-packaging event to package 10,000 meals for the organization, Rise Against Hunger.
Courtesy of Suzy Cravens
Courtesy of Suzy Cravens
Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief organization that aims to end hunger by providing food and life-changing aid to those in need. The organization focuses on creating sustainable solutions to hunger and collaborates with volunteers, donors, and partners worldwide to achieve its mission. The organization envisions a world without hunger and participants dedicate their time to making this vision a reality through initiatives and community-driven efforts.
The event was held at the Coppell High School cafeteria and had a response of over $4,000 raised and a turnout of 70 dedicated volunteers. The volunteers packaged meals in an assembly-line process in the cafeteria.
With the goals of service and community engagement, the Coppell Rotary Interact Club in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Coppell meticulously planned and executed this initiative, emphasizing the importance of fostering awareness and addressing food insecurity.
The Coppell Rotary Interact Club is an organization comprising passionate young individuals who are committed to serving the community. As a local chapter of The Rotary Club of Coppell, the club aims to create positive change and inspire others to take action. Through various projects and initiatives, the Coppell Rotary Interact Club strives to make a lasting impact on society and foster a spirit of service among its members.
Rise Against Hunger partnered with the club to amplify their efforts on a global scale. With efficiency and teamwork, the volunteers from both organizations achieved their goal with an hour to spare.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
