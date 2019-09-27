Coppell’s Advanced Water Meter project is near completion. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Kim Tiehen, assistant director of finance, gave an update on the project.
As of Tuesday, 13,433 residential meters and 1,517 commercial meters have been installed. There are 37 commercial meters left in the project.
“This project impacts not only every family in the community and every business, but it also impacts staff,” Tiehen said. “Our customers are letting us know that they find value in the project, and I would like to let you (the council) know that staff finds value in the project and that it’s extremely beneficial because it allows us to provide better customer service.”
The new system has allowed the city to shift to what it calls “proactive customer service.”
Tiehen said the city staff is able to alert customers of unusually high usage and potential leaks.
In addition, the project allows residents to utilize a customer portal where they can set up usage alerts and find information about their usage.
Tiehen said the portal includes an interactive tool that allows users to walk through the various rooms of their home and estimate what their usage will be. It also gives feedback on conservation efforts users can make. As of Tuesday, 1,517 residents have signed up for the customer portal.
Residents can find step-by-step instructions for the portal on the city’s website as well as instructional videos on the city’s YouTube page.
Tiehen said the final cost of the project was about $6.7 million, about $100,000 less than the projected cost of $6.8 million.
As the project comes to a close, the city will continue encouraging the use of the customer portal as well as promote water usage awareness.
The next and final update for the project is expected to be in November.
