Crews officially wrapped up Phase 2 of the S. Belt Line reconstruction project and began work on Phase 3, which includes reconstruction from IH-635 to Dividend Drive. This portion was not initially included in the project scope.
The northbound lanes of S. Belt Line Road from IH-635 to Dividend Drive were closed beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Northbound traffic has been diverted to the southbound lanes, allowing traffic to flow in each direction. Two lanes of traffic are available to southbound motorists and northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.
To avoid the construction zone, seek alternate routes. Travelers on the western side of the city should use IH-635/S. Royal Lane or IH-635/Freeport Parkway. Travelers on the eastern side of the city should use MacArthur Blvd. Commuters are also encouraged to detour to surrounding highways and tollways to avoid the area. For example, drivers can utilize SH-121/Sam Rayburn Tollway or take Sandy Lake Road to President George Bush Tollway.
“The S. Belt Line reconstruction project was originally designed to be completed in two phases,” said Mike Garza, Director of Public Works for the city of Coppell in a press release. “Earlier this year, however, the city received a request to develop the vacant property between Hackberry Road and Dividend Drive, which made it necessary to reconfigure our plans for this stretch of the roadway.”
The construction from IH-635 to Dividend Drive will include the incorporation of driveways, turn lanes and the installation of a traffic signal at Hackberry Road. This is the final phase of the project and is expected to be completed by early summer 2024.
The entire scope of the S. Belt Line reconstruction project runs from IH-635 to Southwestern Blvd. and includes pavement replacement, intersection improvements, sidewalks, streetlights, landscaping, water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and manhole rehabilitation/replacement, and signal work.
The approximate $18.6 million project was funded through bond proceeds and was initially expected to take 16 months to complete. The city’s initial estimate for the project was approximately $24 million. After going through an extensive value engineering process, city engineers were able to reduce the expected project cost while preserving trees and ensuring continued safety throughout construction. The value engineering process also resulted in a reduction in the number of planned construction phases, which shortened the timeline for construction.
To stay updated, the city of Coppell has partnered with Texas A&M Transportation Institute to communicate real-time travel information to an easy-to-follow X, formally Twitter, account. Travel time information is automatically populated, and important updates will be communicated through this account. Follow us @coppellbeltline to stay up to date.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
