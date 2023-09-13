Crews officially wrapped up Phase 2 of the S. Belt Line reconstruction project and began work on Phase 3, which includes reconstruction from IH-635 to Dividend Drive. This portion was not initially included in the project scope.

The northbound lanes of S. Belt Line Road from IH-635 to Dividend Drive were closed beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Northbound traffic has been diverted to the southbound lanes, allowing traffic to flow in each direction. Two lanes of traffic are available to southbound motorists and northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments