The boardwalk at Moore Road Park is making its return, serving as a trail connector into Andre Brown East Park for community members to enjoy.
The new Moore Road Boardwalk will be constructed to replace the former wooden boardwalk that once existed at Moore Road Park approximately 10 years ago. It was removed due to too many large rain events over the years. Along with the new boardwalk, the city is also making improvements to storm drainage systems.
“Its main purpose will be to serve as a trail connector into Andrew Brown East Park which will then allow trail users to continue along to other areas within the trail system,” said Adam Richter, Assistant Director of Community Experiences with the City of Coppell. “The storm water drainage improvement project is designed to help complement the boardwalk by controlling erosion along the southern shoreline which will help protect the city’s investment in the boardwalk itself. It made the most sense to combine both projects into one project which resulted in cost savings for the city.”
Since the announcement for the new boardwalk, feedback from the community has been very supportive, Richter said.
“We are excited to get this project underway for those that have been waiting patiently for it to take flight,” he said.
Since Moore Road Park is located on a flood plain, it is prone to rising water levels during large rain events. The new and improved boardwalk will consist of precast concrete instead of wood and it will be elevated at an average of 18 inches above the normal water level throughout the 486-foot boardwalk.
The Coppell community can expect these two improvement projects to be completed by mid to late August of 2023, as long as no unforeseen prolonged weather delays occur.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
