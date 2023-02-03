The boardwalk at Moore Road Park is making its return, serving as a trail connector into Andre Brown East Park for community members to enjoy.

The new Moore Road Boardwalk will be constructed to replace the former wooden boardwalk that once existed at Moore Road Park approximately 10 years ago. It was removed due to too many large rain events over the years. Along with the new boardwalk, the city is also making improvements to storm drainage systems.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

