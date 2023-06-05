Marissa Olivas serves as the community programs coordinator for the City of Coppell where she serves the community through a variety of aspects focused on partnerships, the farmers market, and other programs. In her free time, Olivas enjoys walking the trails of Coppell Nature Park or shopping at the Coppell Farmers Market.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Hello! I’m Marissa! I have worked for the City of Coppell for almost six years. I am an alumnus of the University of North Texas and a recent graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington for my Master's in Public Administration. I grew up here in North Texas and love being close to my family! I have a wonderful boyfriend and we have two adorable and hilarious cats, Curry and Peaches.
What do you do in your role as Community Programs Coordinator for the City of Coppell?
As the community programs coordinator, I primarily work with community partnerships and am the liaison to the Coppell Community Garden and the Coppell Farmers Market. I work with their staff and volunteers to support these programs, the partnership and their leadership teams and volunteers. I am also the coordinator of Keep Coppell Beautiful, which focuses on litter cleanups, beautification and environmental education in our community.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love working with our community and volunteers at the Coppell Farmers Market and the Coppell Community Garden! Our incredible volunteers are so passionate. They truly work so hard to make these programs happen, it is such a joy to work alongside them.
I saw that you recently graduated with your master’s in public administration. What were some of the most rewarding aspects of going through graduate school?
Learning about the foundations and ethics of public administration was extremely enriching. I also really enjoyed working on my capstone project during my past semester. I was able to work with some incredible municipal professionals — local and across the country!
What do you like to do in your free time?
My boyfriend and I love to cook together and try new dishes. We also love taking walks on local trails and I love challenging myself to identify plants and birds. Baking sourdough bread is a new hobby I picked up this year, taking care of my sourdough starter feels like having a pet! (However, I haven’t named it yet). Playing tennis is another love of mine!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
The Coppell Nature Park is a piece of heaven! Walking on the trails you completely forget where you are. The Coppell Farmers Market is also a treasure trove of delicious and high-quality local products, it's a great way to spend your Saturday morning while grocery shopping for the week.
What are you passionate about?
I am very passionate about the environment. I love native Texas plants and animals. I think it's important to pay attention and care about not only our planet but the community you live in.
Who or what inspires you?
My family is incredible! They are so kind, funny and loving. They inspire me to keep pushing myself to grow, to always stay positive and warm to others.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
When I was first out of college, I was eager to find a job where I could make an impact. My first job with the city was at the Biodiversity Education Center where I was assisting with programming and leading field trips. I enjoyed teaching our community about nature and felt at home in the role. From there, I knew Coppell and local government was where I wanted to be.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
Volunteering is not only a wonderful way to give back to your community, but also a way to make new friends and learn something new! There are many places to volunteer in our Coppell, but I have to give a shout out to the Coppell Community Garden, check out their website out to learn about how to start volunteering Coppellcommunitygarden.org.
