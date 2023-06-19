Zach Young has been an environmental health specialist for over a decade, currently serving the City of Coppell to protect the health of citizens and visitors. While the job can be unpredictable at times, Young said this is his favorite part because it keeps the job interesting. When he’s not working, Young can be found gardening with his wife, playing video games, or working on carpentry and woodworking projects.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Zach Young, I am an environmental health specialist for the environmental health division under the community development department for the City of Coppell. I am originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, an alumnus of Oklahoma State University, and a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. I lived in Oklahoma for 24 years before moving to Dallas with my then-girlfriend and now-wife. I have worked for three cities: the City of Dallas, the City of Richardson, and the City of Coppell. I have been an environmental health specialist for over a decade now.
What do you do in your role as an Environmental Health Specialist for the City of Coppell?
As an environmental health specialist, my role is to protect the health of the citizens and visitors of Coppell from foodborne illness, communicable diseases, and hazardous materials. We do this by conducting routine inspections of restaurants, and other food establishments. We also help protect the health of our citizens by performing swimming pool safety inspections at commercial and semi-private swimming pools and also, conduct a mosquito surveillance and control program to help protect people and pets from the zoonotic diseases that mosquitoes tend to carry. We help protect citizens from hazardous materials by making sure trash and recycling are picked up in a timely and proper manner to help reduce possible pest infestations or contamination of natural resources, such as groundwater and stormwater, which we work in collaboration with our public works department to protect.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is that it can be unpredictable and a little turbulent at times, as we all experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic, but this keeps the job interesting as most working days will never really be the same from day to day.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
My favorite place to spend time in Coppell is Grapevine Springs Park behind the Coppell Senior and Community Center. The park is quiet and allows for meditation and reflection. It’s really a hidden gem in Coppell.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
This career was not necessarily something I had considered coming out of college, as I thought my career would be more in the research side of environmental science, however, this career has allowed me to be more hands-on and make more impactful changes that others can benefit from immediately versus 10 years down the road. I would tell anyone who is considering a career as a sanitarian, environmental health specialist, or any career in the public health field, highly consider this career. You get to help people in meaningful and impactful ways by working in communities to help protect their health and well-being.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I love to play video games with friends and family. I like to work on carpentry and woodworking projects and I have recently picked up the hobby of backyard gardening where my wife and I are currently growing our own produce.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about advocating for others; whether it be recognizing someone for doing a great job on a project or helping someone get the help they need.
Who or what inspires you?
My parents inspire me. They had me at an extremely young age, I watched their struggles of being young parents, but they never complained or let me and my brother hear about it. I watched as my father fought his liver failure symptoms for five long years before he received his transplant. I have watched my parents sacrifice and cared for anyone who came into our home. If you were friends of my brother or me, you were family. If you need a place to stay or a meal to eat, they were there to help. If you needed some life advice my parents were there to help. My parents are a large part of why I went into the profession I did. Their examples of selflessness and perseverance are something that I always admired about them and try to emulate every day.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
If you have any questions regarding restaurant inspections, food protection, mosquito control, trash and recycling, stormwater protection, or anything else that may relate to public health, please reach out to us at evhealth@coppelltx.gov or 972-462-5177 or our webpage at https://www.coppelltx.gov/255/Environmental-Health or visit or office at 265 Parkway Blvd.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.