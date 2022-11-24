Katelyn Jost

Coppell junior Katelyn Jost broke the school record in the 500-yard freestyle several times last season.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

Former Coppell head swim coach Amanda Ross described junior Katelyn Jost as a “calm, casual type of person,” but knows what she needs to do and how to do it.

Jost’s laser-sharp focus has been a constant ever since she first stepped into the pool for Coppell. The Coppell junior has been one of the top long-distance performers for the Cowboys during the past couple of seasons. She reached new heights at the end of last season.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments