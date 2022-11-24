Former Coppell head swim coach Amanda Ross described junior Katelyn Jost as a “calm, casual type of person,” but knows what she needs to do and how to do it.
Jost’s laser-sharp focus has been a constant ever since she first stepped into the pool for Coppell. The Coppell junior has been one of the top long-distance performers for the Cowboys during the past couple of seasons. She reached new heights at the end of last season.
Jost broke the school record in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle several times. She put her best foot forward at the Class 6A state swimming championships in Austin. Jost placed 13th in the prelims with a new personal-best time of 4:57.97.
It was a performance that Jost will not soon forget.
This season, Jost has her sights not only set on improving on her time in the 500, but also to be a top performer in the 200 freestyle. She focused most of her attention in the 500 last season but will be putting her best foot forward in both events this season.
Jost first took up swimming four years ago after giving basketball a try. She competes for a club team in Flower Mound and also participated in the 18U Speedo Junior National Championships.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Jost chats about breaking her own school record in the 500, why she prefers to compete in longer-distance events and reveals her favorite swimmer of all time.
SLM: Congrats on breaking your own school record in the 500 freestyle last season at the Class 6A state swimming championships. How did that make you feel?
KJ: It was super exciting. State was a really fun meet. My goal going into the meet was to break my own personal record and to finish in under five minutes. And when I did that, it felt amazing.
SLM: What do you like about the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle?
KJ: I like the pace of the race because it's a lot more competitive and more strategy based. It's not about going out fast. It's about being good in the water.
SLM: How would you describe the atmosphere at last season’s Class 6A state swimming championships?
KJ: The atmosphere at state was amazing. It was so exciting. Everyone was so excited to be there. The times were so fast and everyone was going. It made me go faster.
SLM: How did you get into swimming?
KJ: I started swimming four years ago. I played basketball before and I wasn't amazing at it. Then I did a swim camp and really enjoyed it. Then I started doing YMCA swimming and eventually went to club.
SLM: What did you do to prepare yourself for this season?
KJ: There isn't really an offseason for swimming. During the offseason, I did nine practices a week for club. It's definitely a hard training season over the summer, but it's fun. We get to travel more and compete on a long course. It's double the size of a long pool. It's good training for my high school season.
SLM: What are your goals for this season?
KJ: In the 500, I want to get under the 4:50 mark at state. In the 200, I want to go under the 1:50 time. I want to make top eight in the state in the 500 and top eight in the 200.
SLM: Who is your favorite swimmer?
KJ: Katie Ledecky. She's a long-distance swimmer and a gold-medal Olympian and a world-record holder. And her name is Katie.
