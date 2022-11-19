The Coppell boys basketball team lost a large senior class from last season’s team to graduation. The Cowboys have just five players with previous varsity experience returning from last year’s bi-district finalist team.
One of those players is junior forward Arhan Lapsiwala.
Lapsiwala showed flashed of potential last season in his first season with Coppell, and he has taken on a bigger role this season.
It’s a role that Lapsiwala has embraced, and then some.
Lapsiwala scored 21 points in Tuesday’s home game for Coppell versus Prosper, which included a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Junior Alex Tung made a basket as time expired to give the Cowboys a 59-57 victory.
It was the second straight victory for Coppell to begin the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys topped Denton Ryan, 42-37, on Nov. 12 at the North Texas Tip-Off Classic at Lake Dallas High School.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Lapsiwala chats about Coppell’s last-second victory against Prosper, his increased role on the team and playing alongside Coppell alum and Stanford freshman Ryan Agarwal.
SLM: You scored 21 points in Tuesday’s thrilling win for Coppell against Prosper. Tell about your performance.
AL: It was just making simple reads, playing team basketball, moving the ball, making cuts and getting open.
SLM: An unbelievable ending to that game. Alex Tung made a buzzer-beater to give Coppell a 59-57 victory. Take me through the final moments of that ballgame.
AL: We were down by one point and I hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left. Then they had a bucket. Then our point guard, Alex Tung, had his 18th point on a buzzer-beater to win the game. It was fun. It was the first buzzer-beater since Naz (Brown’s) last year. It was like that moment. It wasn’t an 85-foot shot like Naz, but still, it was a fun ending to the game.
SLM: Coppell head coach Clint Schnell said that he expected to have a bigger role coming into this season. How much have you embraced that role?
AL: Obviously, we had 12 seniors leave. There are a lot more responsibilities for those that are returning from last year. We only have five returners. I feel that I have an increased leadership role, and I have to step up.
SLM: You mentioned how Coppell has only five returners this season with previous varsity experience. How well have they been doing as far as mentoring all of the newcomers?
AL: I think we’re getting there. We have a lot of good chemistry and a lot of us are the same age. A lot of them have already played together on JV. They know their role and how to play with each other. It’s just about their ability to adjust to a more faster, more physical game on varsity.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to help prepare you for your junior season?
AL: I’ve been in the weight room. Obviously, I’ve been working out every day and doing team workouts. I also do AAU, all of that stuff.
SLM: You played alongside current Stanford freshman and Coppell alum Ryan Agarwal last season. Agarwal averaged 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Describe your experience of playing alongside him.
AL: It was great. I was obviously two years younger, but I looked up to him. He is where I want to be at in two years. I think I learned a lot from him.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional basketball player?
AL: Kobe Bryant. It’s his mentality. He is always competing and is working harder than anyone else.
