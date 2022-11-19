Arhan Lapsiwala

Coppell junior Arhan Lapsiwala scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 59-57 victory against Prosper.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

The Coppell boys basketball team lost a large senior class from last season’s team to graduation. The Cowboys have just five players with previous varsity experience returning from last year’s bi-district finalist team. 

One of those players is junior forward Arhan Lapsiwala.

