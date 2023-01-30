Sean Li Coppell swim

Coppell junior Sean Li, left, was named the male swimmer of the meet at the District 6-6A swim meet on Jan. 21.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

When Coppell junior Sean Li stepped into the pool at the University of Texas Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center for last season’s UIL Class 6A state swimming championships, he had a specific goal in mind.

It was Li’s first time to compete in the state meet, but his goal was to clock a new personal-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke. He did that and then some. Li broke the school record in the event, touching the finish line in a time of 17.42.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments