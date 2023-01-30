When Coppell junior Sean Li stepped into the pool at the University of Texas Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center for last season’s UIL Class 6A state swimming championships, he had a specific goal in mind.
It was Li’s first time to compete in the state meet, but his goal was to clock a new personal-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke. He did that and then some. Li broke the school record in the event, touching the finish line in a time of 17.42.
Li was one of two Coppell swimmers to break a school record at state. Junior Katelyn Jost swam to a new school record in the girls 500 freestyle. She placed 13th in the preliminaries and went on to finish in 13th place in the consolation final. Li barely missed the cut for the consolation final as he placed 17th overall in the preliminaries.
Fast-forward to Jan. 21, when Li showed that he is back for more this season.
Named the male swimmer of the meet at the District 6-6A swim meet, he was crowned district champion in the 100 breaststroke (57.55) and 200 freestyle relay, and he also swam to third in the 50 freestyle (21.5) and helped to lead the 200 medley relay to a second-place finish. Li teamed with Arjun Baindur, Jonathan Ting and Gabriel Campos in the 200 medley relay and with Campos, Nathan Kim and Ting in the 200 freestyle relay.
Li is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Raymond, a 2017 Coppell graduate who set the school record in the 200 medley relay – a record that was toppled the following season.
Sean, meanwhile, first took up swimming when he was in kindergarten but really started to take swimming more serious in the third grade while competing for the Dallas Mustangs. He played basketball in addition to swimming in middle school, but he said that he was better at swimming.
Li says Adam Peaty is his favorite swimmer.
“He holds the world record in the 100 breast,” Li said. “What he does in the 100 breast is really inspirational.”
In this week’s Star Local Media profile, Li chats about his performance at the district meet, how he got into swimming and how his brother, Raymond inspired him to set a school record in the 100 breaststroke.
SLM: Congrats on being named the male swimmer of the meet at the District 6-6A meet. What was clicking for you that day?
SL: The night before, I just got into a good mentality. It really locked me in for the meet. It helped me to achieve the success that I had.
SLM: How did you get into swimming?
SL: I didn't really want to get into swimming. My parents pushed me into it. After a couple of years, I really enjoyed swimming. Swimming was something that I really started to pursue.
SLM: How can you describe the atmosphere at the state meet last season?
SL: The atmosphere at the state meet was very fun. It helped me to contribute to my time.
SLM: What did you do during the summer to prepare for this season?
SL: In the summer, I was able to get in two practices a day, which is something that really helped me to improve. Another aspect that helped me to improve was long-course training. Doing well in long course can help in short course. I did for me.
SLM: How much did Raymond inspire you to swim?
SL: When he set the relay record that was something that I was shooting for when I was in high school to try to break. He definitely gave me a lot of pointers, but the ones that stuck out were to show up to practice every day and work hard and not focus on other people are doing.
SLM: The regional meet is set for Friday and Saturday in Lewisville. How excited are you to get the opportunity to try to qualify for state?
SL: I'm really excited about regionals. I'll my try to make state in the 100 breast and get top two in the state and make my school proud.
