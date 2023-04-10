Molly Wright has worked in Coppell for almost 10 years, serving as a library technician for the city. Wright enjoys being creative and helping people accomplish their goals, making her job the perfect fit for her. When she’s not working, Wright can be found spending time with her family, knit, read, and watch TV shows.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Dallas and graduated from University of Texas at Arlington. I have been married for five years and have four kids. Two girls and twin boys (8 months old). I have two cats and two dogs. I have worked for the city of Coppell for almost 10 years and in libraries for 15 years.
What do you do in your role as library technician?
As a library technician I do a little bit of everything! But I mostly do the social media, the library website, and marketing for the library. I create the digital and print advertising for programs and various other things like signs, T-shirts, and crafts. If I'm not at my desk, you can find me at the front desk helping people. I also help out with any programming assistance that is needed.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite thing is to be creative whether it's a digital design, painting literary pumpkins, or building a dragon! I also really enjoy helping people accomplish their goals at the library. I find it so satisfying helping them find the perfect book, use the computer, or troubleshoot a technology problem.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I love all the different restaurants in Coppell. My favorite places to get lunch right now are Chilicious Thai and Cava. And I am so thrilled that Little Greek is open again!
What are you passionate about?
Professionally, I am passionate about people having access to books and libraries. Libraries are such a vital part of the community. Personally, I'm passionate about TV shows, podcasts, and learning new things.
Who or what inspires you?
My parents inspire me in so many different ways. Their love for each other. How supportive they are of me. How much they help out my family by taking my kids to school, watching the babies, or making extra food so I don't have to cook after work. It takes a village to raise a family and they are a big part of my village.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I don't have much free time at the moment. But when I do, I love to knit gifts, read past my bedtime, and binge watch TV shows.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to get involved at their local library?
Attend programs and talk with staff. You'll learn so much about your library by participating in programs and classes. It's a great way to support your library and community.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I have always loved books and customer service. Reading has always been my favorite hobby. I got my first job at 15 at a small gift shop. I loved helping people find the perfect gift and wrapping it. The library combines my love for books, being creative, and helping people. Once I started working in Coppell I knew this was the path and place for me. Everyone is so kind and supportive. I get to try new things and I've made some lifelong friends.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
Our break room has a puzzle table and we always have a new jigsaw puzzle going. I love working on it during my breaks. It's such a great way to recharge and so satisfying to finish.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.