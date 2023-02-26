The manner in which Coppell senior Jessica Mendez-Gil earned third place at 138 pounds in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament was unconventional.
Most wrestlers don’t make it to the place matches after losing their first bout at state, especially in the way which Mendez-Gil did at Cypress’ Berry Center on Feb. 17-18. She was on the short end of a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to Pflugerville Weiss’ Maya Khabbaz.
But before Mendez-Gil began her next match, Cowgirls head coach Ted Witulski offered words of encouragement that helped her to refocus.
"One of the main things that I remember that he said to me after my first match and that it is my first season wrestling and the other girl had apparently been wrestling for a while,” Mendez-Gil said. “To be pretty close score-wise was a pretty big deal and a pretty big accomplishment. He just kind of mentioned that he's glad that I'm wrestling and I was born to wrestle and to keep giving it my all and wrestle with all of my heart. He encouraged me to keep going."
Mendez-Gil came back a focused wrestler. She began what was the start of an extended run with an 8-2 decision of Katy Cinco Ranch junior Ryleigh Bennett. Mendez-Gil recorded her first-ever victory in the state tournament with that win, and it is quite the accomplishment considering that she had no wrestling experience prior to January of her junior season (2021-22).
Mendez-Gil was courted by a wrestler on Coppell’s wrestling team while in biology class in her freshman year, but after initially shrugging it off, she gave it a try for the first time just two years later.
It is a decision that she hasn’t regretted.
Mendez-Gil improved at every tournament, and by the time the District 6-6A tournament came around, her technique was leaps and bounds better than where she was when she participated in her first practice. She placed second in districts, and one week later, finished in fourth place in the Region I-6A Tournament to qualify for the state tournament.
After beating Bennett by eight points in the first round of the consolation bracket, Mendez-Gil followed with a pin of Katy Seven Lakes senior Shirit Holdeman, then earned her spot on the medal stand after defeating Schertz Clemens sophomore Brisabella Garcia in the consolation quarterfinals.
But Mendez-Gil wasn’t done. She recorded a pin of Prosper Rock Hill sophomore Hadyn Stine in the consolation semifinals before capping off a remarkable run on the back side of the bracket with a third- pin of New Branfels senior Gabriella Zarate in the third-place match.
Mendez-Gil was one of three state placers for Coppell. Seniors Scout Carrell (girls 132 pounds) and Isaiah Francis (190) both finished in second place.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Mendez-Gil chats about earning third place at state, how she got into wrestling and mentions all of the people that have developed her into the wrestler that she is today.
SLM: Congrats on placing third in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament at 138 pounds. What does that honor mean to you?
JMG: I think it's truly amazing. It's super fun and really good experience, but I didn't truly understand how difficult it really was until I was there. So, it kind of slowly sank in and I found a way to be happy with myself and proud of all the hard work that I've put in.
SLM: How did you get into wrestling?
JMG: Me and Scout had a freshman bio class together. She had invited me to wrestle, but I shrugged it off because it didn't seem like something that I would like. Then, three years later and I found her again and went into the room and tried it out. I really, really loved it.
SLM: You mentioned Scout. What has she meant to you in regards to your development as a high school wrestler?
JMG: I definitely owe her a lot. I think that wrestling, although it is an individual sport, is about who you surround yourself with. I consider Scout a really, really hard worker and a dedicated person. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be where I'm at right now.
SLM: You took up wrestling just over a year ago. How much has coach Witulski given you the knowledge and tools to succeed on the mat?
JMG: He's a really, really good wrestling coach. But more importantly, he just doesn't focus on how you are as an athlete. He improves you as a person.
Even though I've had him for one year, I definitely owe a lot of my personal growth to him. A lot of the things that he's said to me and all of the encouragement that he has given will be something that I will carry on for the rest of my life.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.