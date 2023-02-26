Jess Mendez-Gil

Coppell senior Jess Mendez-Gil overcame a first-round loss to earn third place at 138 pounds in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.

The manner in which Coppell senior Jessica Mendez-Gil earned third place at 138 pounds in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament was unconventional.

Most wrestlers don’t make it to the place matches after losing their first bout at state, especially in the way which Mendez-Gil did at Cypress’ Berry Center on Feb. 17-18. She was on the short end of a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to Pflugerville Weiss’ Maya Khabbaz.

