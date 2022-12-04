Macey Mercer

Coppell senior Macey Mercer was recently named to the Coppell Tip-Off Class all-tournament team. She is back with the Cowgirls this season after missing all of her junior season because of a transfer rule violation by the UIL.

 Submitted photo

The Coppell girls basketball team is coming off its best season in program history. The Cowgirls won 37 games – program record for most wins in one season – earned a share of the District 6-6A title and finished the 2021-22 season as a regional quarterfinalist.

But for all of the records that Coppell shattered, senior point guard Macey Mercer had no choice but to watch the action from the bench. The University Interscholastic League ruled that the L.D. Bell transfer was ineligible for all of last season due to a transfer rule violation.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments