Coppell senior Macey Mercer was recently named to the Coppell Tip-Off Class all-tournament team. She is back with the Cowgirls this season after missing all of her junior season because of a transfer rule violation by the UIL.
The Coppell girls basketball team is coming off its best season in program history. The Cowgirls won 37 games – program record for most wins in one season – earned a share of the District 6-6A title and finished the 2021-22 season as a regional quarterfinalist.
But for all of the records that Coppell shattered, senior point guard Macey Mercer had no choice but to watch the action from the bench. The University Interscholastic League ruled that the L.D. Bell transfer was ineligible for all of last season due to a transfer rule violation.
Mercer admitted that it was tough to watch from the bench, but she utilized the time to get more comfortable with Coppell’s system and said that the team’s success lit a fire under her. She used that as motivation as she prepared for her return to the court this season.
Mercer is certainly making up for lost time, and then some. The senior point guard is averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 34% on 3-pointers – a big reason why Coppell is 12-0 and ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 6A TABC state poll.
Validation for all of the hard work that Mercer has put in the offseason came Nov. 19 when she was named to the all-tournament team at the Coppell Tip-Off Classic.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Mercer chats about the frustration of not being able to play last season, her style of play and her favorite professional basketball player.
SLM: Unfortunately, you were unable to play last season because of a ruling by the UIL. What was your reaction when you found out that you couldn’t play last season?
MM: Obviously, it was very disappointing at first. But when I came to the realization that I couldn’t play, I felt a lot better because my team helped me get through it. Honestly, it was hard watching it. But it was fun because they were winning so much, which made it a little less painful. Just watching the girls and seeing how they were winning and how they were going to be returning almost everyone this season that was also really exciting for me.
SLM: Congrats on being named to the all-tournament team at the Coppell Tip-Off Classic. What did that award mean to you?
MM: It gave me a lot of validation just knowing that I could have been doing that last year. It showed me that we can go further in the playoffs. I just wanted to not only show that I was a missing piece to what we’ve already had, but also what is in store for us this season.
SLM: In what ways does your game benefit Coppell?
MM: We have a lot of good shooters on our team. I’m a pass-first point guard. When I drive and the defense collapses on me, I can pass it out to our shooters and they can knock down the shots. And on defense, I approach the ball and make it uncomfortable on them. I’m really big on defense.
SLM: Coppell is 12-0. What’s been impressive about the team’s start to the season?
MM: What’s been so impressive is just coming off of last season, we could have had a little more cockiness because of the season that we had, but we don’t. We’ve worked really hard. I feel like the teams that we’ve played are a lot tougher than last year. Every game has been a challenge and we’ve been tested on a new level. We’ve responded to every single part, and that’s probably been the most impressive part.
SLM: Coppell has six returners with significant playing varsity experience. But other players such as junior Atia Medenica and sophomore Londyn Harper have also received significant minutes. What have they brought to the team?
MM: They’re fitting in well. They know their role and they have accepted it. It’s been amazing how fast they have fit in. Londyn is a great defensive player who has helped us to win a lot of big games. Watching last year, she knew that she had to be more aggressive, and it’s helping out big time this year. They just know their roles, and it helps us.
SLM: What are the team’s expectations?
MM: Coming off of last year, our goal this season is definitely get to state. Losing in the third round to South Grand Prairie, we knew that we could have won that game. It left a really big mark on us. We know that we have a lot of little things to clean up if we want to go to state, but state is one of our biggest goals.
SLM: Who is your favorite basketball player?
MM: My favorite player is Luka Doncic. He’s kind of like me. He’s a floor leader. He passes first but he can also score. It’s fun watching him, and it kind of inspires me.
