Coppell football

Coppell seniors, from left, Braxton Myers (Ole Miss), Nicolas Radicic (Indiana) and Ike Odimegwu (Brown) pose for pictures with Cowboys head coach Antonio Wiley.

When the Coppell football team defeated Plano, 34-7, on Nov. 3 to cap off a 9-1 regular season, first-year Cowboys head coach Antonio Wiley deflected praise to his players and coaches.

The former Wichita Falls Hirschi coach said the players and coaching staff were the biggest reason why Coppell went from 4-6 last year to 9-1 and a playoff appearance this season.

