When the Coppell football team defeated Plano, 34-7, on Nov. 3 to cap off a 9-1 regular season, first-year Cowboys head coach Antonio Wiley deflected praise to his players and coaches.
The former Wichita Falls Hirschi coach said the players and coaching staff were the biggest reason why Coppell went from 4-6 last year to 9-1 and a playoff appearance this season.
"It's all the kids," he said. "I get a lot of credit as the head coach, but our assistant coaches and our players, they made this happen."
Fast-forward to last Thursday morning, and Wiley was offering the same type of praise during a ceremony in which senior defensive back Braxton Myers, senior defensive end Ike Odimegwu and senior place kicker Nicolas Radicic each signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football. Myers is bound for Ole Miss, Radicic will kick for Indiana and Odimegwu will take his skill set to Brown.
“This senior class made it look easy for me,” Wiley said.
Myers was originally a USC commit, but he re-opened his process on Sept. 7 and gave a verbal pledge to Ole Miss on Sept. 29.
"I tried to handle it with a good head,” he said. “I set everything up on social media for all of the fans. USC was a good place to go, but I feel that this decision is better for me to be able to show my ability.”
Myers’ dad, Michael, a retired defensive tackle who played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals, was instrumental in his development as a football player.
“He helped me a lot, just helping me to find the right people to give me advice,” Braxton said. “He also helped me to get to the right trainers so I can be prepared for college and hopefully play in the NFL."
Myers played just two seasons for Coppell, but he was shutdown corner who locked up the other team’s best wide receiver. He had four interceptions this season.
Now it’s on to Ole Miss for Myers. The Rebels are 8-4 this season and will play Texas Tech in the TaxAct Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin announced on Nov. 26 that he intends to sign a new contract with the Rebels.
"It's what I dreamed of, playing in the SEC, especially for a good team like Ole Miss,” Myers said.
Radicic is also heading to a Power Five school, but the number of scholarships that are available for place kickers made the recruiting process a lot tougher for him.
But in a day and age when players can upload game highlights to social media, Twitter proved to be Radicic’s best friend.
“I was on Twitter all of the time,” he said. “Coaches would text me. You also hear about coaches texting your friends. You try to make as many friends. You go to camps all of the time. The coach that is texting you is texting 10 other dudes. You just have to work hard to earn a spot, and I figured out a way to do that.”
Radicic will now take his talents to Indiana. He is the No. 3-ranked place kicker in the nation for the class of 2023, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps.
Being recognized as one of the top high school kickers in the nation was the result of hard work that Radicic put in every day after school. Radicic also had kicking sessions every Saturday with former Miami Hurricanes punter Dr. Rod Huffman and, starting in the eighth grade, with former Coppell kicker Caden Davis.
“He’s a great guy,” Radicic said of Huffman. “He’s like my grandfather, my dad. We’ve built a relationship. He has taught me everything that I know about kicking. I owe him every single bit of everything that I know.”
Odimegwu didn’t know anything about Providence, R.I., before visiting Brown on his official visit. But he quickly fell in love with the historic sites. He said he's also thrilled about the education from the “prestigious school.”
Odimegwu, who has a 1270 SAT score and holds a 3.89 grade-point average, plans to open his own business before he is 35 years old.
But he also plans to take care of business on the football field while at Brown.
"The coaching staff was different,” Odimegwu said. “They talked differently, but you could tell they are really excited about the game and that is what I really need. They're bringing me on as a freshman because I want to play in the NFL. They had three guys from Brown that went into the NFL in 2019 and 2020, including someone that plays for the Rams."
Odimegwu’s versatility should help him get on to the field as soon as next fall. He played at linebacker last season but was moved to defensive end this year because Wiley wanted Odimegwu to chase the quarterback.
“I think it will help me out a lot, just due to the fact that I can get on the line if I need to or play an athletic linebacker if I need to,” he said. “If they need me to drop back in coverage, I can do that, too.”
