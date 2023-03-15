Public Works Director.jpeg

Mike Garza, Coppell's new Director of Public Works. 

 Courtesy of Mike Garza

The city of Coppell recently announced Mike Garza was selected to serve as the city’s new director of public works.

Garza started working for the city of Coppell as a graduate engineer in 2007, becoming a civil engineer in 2012, then as the assistant director of public works in 2014. He replaces Kent Collins as the director of public works as Collins was recently selected as the city’s deputy city manager.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

