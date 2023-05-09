After clinching a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season, the Coppell baseball team looked to carry over that momentum into the postseason.
The Cowboys rallied to defeat Plano East on April 29 and secure the fourth seed from District 6-6A. Waiting for Coppell in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs was District 5-6A champion Denton Guyer. Two years ago, the Cowboys swept the Wildcats in two games in bi-district on their way to their first of two consecutive regional semifinalist appearances.
However, Guyer’s one-two punch of Jack Hickerson and Jack Cagianello proved too much for Coppell to overcome. Cagianello struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in a 3-0 victory for the Wildcats in Game 1 last Thursday at Guyer. Hickerson, meanwhile, finished with 10 strikeouts against just two hits in six shutout innings as the Wildcats defeated the Cowboys, 6-0, on Friday to complete the two-game bi-district sweep.
Game 2 was a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings. Coppell senior Bryan Raitz has been impressive in his first season as a starting pitcher for the Cowboys. He showed that again Friday. Raitz matched zeroes with Hickerson in the early going. Raitz allowed just four hits to go along with four strikeouts and one earned run in 4.2 innings.
However, defensive miscues loomed large for Coppell.
Guyer took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from senior Lane Allen.
The Cowboys then appeared they were going to get out of the fifth inning allowing just one run. But a defensive error on Coppell’s infield allowed the frame to continue. Guyer capitalized. The Wildcats tacked on four more runs to build a 6-0 lead.
Coppell finished with three hits and had only three base runners in the first five innings. But the Cowboys had a chance to plate the game’s first run in the third inning. Junior Matthew Orr hit a single with one out and advanced to second base on a passed ball. However, Hickerson induced two consecutive outs to end the threat.
Senior TJ Pompey had a double in his final game in a Cowboy uniform.
Junior Jake Garcia tossed 2.1 shutout innings of relief with two strikeouts.
In Thursday’s Game 1 loss to Guyer, Coppell manufactured just one hit – a single by senior Zack Darkoch.
Senior Andrew Schultz as well as Garcia did all they could to keep a potent Wildcat offense in check. Schultz got the start, recording three strikeouts against three runs and seven hits in four innings. Garcia pitched two scoreless innings with no hits and one strikeout.
Two of Guyer’s three runs came on home runs. Senior Blade Carver gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Senior Chad Pruett led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot. The final run by Guyer came on a sacrifice fly by Allen in the fifth inning for a 3-0 Wildcats lead.
Coppell finished as a playoff team for the third consecutive season. The Cowboys were 17-13-1 under the direction of first-year head coach Armando Garza, who was elevated to that role after Ryan Howard returned to Lake Dallas.
Garza’s Cowboys were in a two-way battle with upstart Lewisville for the final playoff berth all the way until the final week of the regular season. Coppell won four of its last five games to get in the postseason, which included consecutive wins over East to end the regular season.
Coppell had to battle in both games. The Cowboys were in danger of missing the playoffs after the Panthers took a 5-3 lead in the penultimate game of the regular season on April 25. But the resolve of Coppell was there. Senior Liam Krauss scored on a wild pitch to plate the fourth run of the bottom of the ninth to rally the Cowboys to a 6-5 victory.
After Lewisville lost 2-0 to Plano on April 28, all Coppell needed to do to make the playoffs was to defeat East the following day. The Cowboys did exactly that. Although East plated three runs in the bottom of the first, Coppell scored nine unanswered runs. Pompey, Schultz, Krauss, senior Tanner Sever and senior Matthew Williams each had two hits.
