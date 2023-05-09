Bryan Raitz Coppell

Coppell senior Bryan Raitz allowed one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts in Game 2 of a Class 6A bi-district playoff series against Denton Guyer.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

After clinching a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season, the Coppell baseball team looked to carry over that momentum into the postseason.

The Cowboys rallied to defeat Plano East on April 29 and secure the fourth seed from District 6-6A. Waiting for Coppell in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs was District 5-6A champion Denton Guyer. Two years ago, the Cowboys swept the Wildcats in two games in bi-district on their way to their first of two consecutive regional semifinalist appearances.

