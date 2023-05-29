Pam Walker has been with the city of Coppell for many years and has seen many changes happen in the city, standing by the fact that it’s still the best place to work. Walker has resided in Texas for 44 years and as program coordinator for the senior and community center, has made some forever friends during her time working for the city.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania, and have been in Texas for 44 years, worked for 23 years as a teacher in a private Christian school in Lewisville, and have five awesome grandchildren. I have been with the city of Coppell full-time for 14 years and part-time as a camp director for 10 years.
What do you do in your role as program coordinator for the Senior and Community Center?
I am the program coordinator in charge of special events, day trips, programs such as Cranium Cardio, a brain fit class I teach once a month, coordinating various programs and functions, and stepping in to do whatever is necessary to make the senior center run more efficiently, smoothly, and create an experience for the senior center members.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Getting to know the seniors and share in their lives. I’ve made some forever friends in the years I’ve been here.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Andy Brown East with my grandchildren.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
Honestly, I didn’t pursue this as a career, but as a former teacher, I knew I loved people and could take on the role of organizing trips, events, etc. I’ve always been a customer service oriented person and love to serve others.
What is your favorite memory from serving as Senior Center Coordinator?
Wow – so many memories. I guess my favorite memory would be when I was on a trip with the seniors, and we were eating supper before going to a theater. As we were sitting there eating, the grandson of one of my dear friends, who passed away last year, made a trip to the restaurant to tell her and her husband they were going to be great grandparents. I’ll never forget the joy on their faces. I cherish that memory.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to spend time with my husband and grandchildren.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about being kind and want to teach that to my grandchildren.
Who or what inspires you?
My grandchildren inspire me – to be honest, sweet, loving, and full of joy!
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
I started out as a temp answering phones at the service center when it was over on DeForest Lane. I’ve seen a lot of changes in Coppell, and after all these years, still think it is the best place to work. I love people, and hope I’ve been able to make a difference in our members’ lives, as they have made a difference in mine.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
