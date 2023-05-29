Coppell Profile 528.jpg
Courtesy of Pam Walker

Pam Walker has been with the city of Coppell for many years and has seen many changes happen in the city, standing by the fact that it’s still the best place to work. Walker has resided in Texas for 44 years and as program coordinator for the senior and community center, has made some forever friends during her time working for the city.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments