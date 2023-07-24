Katie Crawford plays a big role in several Coppell neighborhood programs, including Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Yard of the Month, and the city’s new tool lending program.
Beyond working for the city, Crawford enjoys immersing herself in it too, whether it’s taking a stroll at Andy Brown Park, drinking a coffee at GEORGE, or taking a local fitness class. In her free time, Crawford enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband, running, playing piano, and reading.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Hi! I’m Katie. I have worked for the City of Coppell for two years. I am a proud alumnus of the University of North Carolina, and I am currently working on a master’s degree in public administration at the University of North Texas. When I’m not at work or in class, you can usually find me out on Lake Lewisville with my husband, Chris, and our two West Highland Terriers, Benny and Trevi.
What do you do in your role as a project coordinator for the City of Coppell?
My role as project coordinator was created to support the community development department and expand our community engagement efforts. I primarily coordinate the neighborhood engagement programs we offer including the Block’n Roll Block Party Trailer, the Yard of the Month program, our new tool lending program, and the Coppell Connects: Neighbors Helping Neighbors annual one-day service event. I also work closely with the businesses in our community. We recently held a “Work in Coppell Job Fair” to give businesses a space to recruit job applicants and I work closely with our businesses in Old Town to coordinate annual events like Scare on the Square and Vintage Christmas.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love coordinating the Coppell Connects: Neighbors Helping Neighbors event. We started this event in the spring of 2022 and we just recently held the second event this past April. The purpose of the event is to connect volunteers with Coppell residents who need assistance with home maintenance projects and repairs. We had over 120 volunteers work at 34 homes in Coppell in 2022 and this year we had over 150 volunteers complete projects at over 40 homes across the city. It takes a special community to come together early on a Saturday morning to go help their neighbor in need. I’m thankful I get to be a part of it.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
It’s hard to pick just one! When I’m not in the office, you can find me walking the trails at Andy Brown, grabbing a cup of coffee from GEORGE, or taking a fitness class at Pure Barre.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
The short answer is… I didn’t! I studied public health for my undergraduate degree and thought I wanted to work in the medical field. My first job out of school was with the local health department in the county I grew up in. I worked as an environmental health specialist for four years, where I was responsible for enforcing sanitation regulations for restaurants, childcare centers, public swimming pools, lodging facilities, subsurface wastewater systems, and private water drinking wells. It wasn’t the medical field, but I loved working with residents and business owners across the community. I decided public service in the city/county management field would be a great career path.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on neighborhoods in the city?
I hope I can help enhance the “small town feel” Coppell has and give our residents resources that encourage neighborhood engagement. In heavily populated areas like the DFW metroplex, I think it’s easy to lose a sense of community. Our busy schedules take over and we don’t take the time to get to know people that live around us. We leave for work in the morning and don’t return until after dark. Or we work from home but stay glued to our computers. What makes a strong community isn’t the amount of shopping centers or restaurants or the value of the homes — it’s the people. They’re built on trust, which is established slowly over time when neighbors connect with one another.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about public service. My mom was a schoolteacher and my dad served as a park ranger for many years. My parents instilled in me the belief that to those whom much is given, much is expected. I find it very rewarding to serve those around me and to know I’ve made a difference in their life. There is no deed too small. What is small to you, might mean the world to the person next to you.
Who or what inspires you?
My family inspires me. They’ve always given me the confidence to chase any dream I have and taught me to stay hungry for knowledge. My dad always said it doesn’t matter who you’re sitting next to, they know something you don’t, and you can learn from them. And my dear husband, he’s the hardest worker and kindest person I know. He inspires me to be my best self.
What do you like to do in your free time?
My husband and I love the outdoors and traveling. When we aren’t boating on Lake Lewisville, you’ll probably find us exploring new parts of the country in our RV. I also love running, playing piano, and reading.
