The city of Coppell is currently seeking residents to be a part of a special legal counsel and the ethics review panel.
The special legal counsel reviews complaints filed under the city’s code of ethics to determine if the complaint could constitute a violation of the code of ethics. Special legal counselors must have resided in Coppell for at least one year, must be registered to vote and must be licensed to practice law in the state of Texas. The city is seeking two or more special counselors.
The ethics review panel reviews and investigates code of ethics complaints, forwarded from special legal counsel, to determine if a violation occurred. The city is seeking nine panel members. To be eligible to serve on the Ethics Review Panel, applicants must have resided in Coppell for at least one year and must be registered to vote.
Applications will be accepted online at coppelltx.gov/boards from May 2 through June 13. Residents who are unable to apply online, need assistance or have questions can call the city secretary's office at 972-304-3669.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
