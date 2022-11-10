The unofficial results are in for the Coppell special election results and voters across Dallas and Denton counties have shown signs of approval for two propositions in the city’s special election.

The two propositions on the Nov. 8 election ballot focused on the continuation of the adoption of a one-fourth of one percent sales and use tax to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets for a four-year period and for crime reduction programs for a 10-year period.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

