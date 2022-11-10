The unofficial results are in for the Coppell special election results and voters across Dallas and Denton counties have shown signs of approval for two propositions in the city’s special election.
The two propositions on the Nov. 8 election ballot focused on the continuation of the adoption of a one-fourth of one percent sales and use tax to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets for a four-year period and for crime reduction programs for a 10-year period.
Historically, proposition A received 75% of votes in favor in 2019 and proposition B received 67% of votes in favor in 2011, according to the City of Coppell’s Director of Strategic Financial Engagement Kim Tiehen.
Some of the street projects funded with the quarter-cent street maintenance are Clear Creek, Highland Meadow, East Parkway, Dobecka, Van Bebber, Burns, Town Center, Mockingbird, Heartz, and more.
“The Texas Local Government Code (Section 327.008) states that monies collected in this special revenue fund can only be used on the maintenance and repair of streets that exist at the time of the election,” Tiehen said. “The money cannot be used for the construction of new roadways. Sidewalks and alleys may be repaired if they are part of a qualifying street maintenance or repair effort as defined by Texas law.”
When it comes to the Crime Control and Prevention District, it is a Special Revenue Fund, which means it is a fund with a specific and restricted purpose. The fund is used to support police programs and services geared toward preventing crime. This includes all School Resources Officers (SROs) on Coppell ISD campuses, the Junior Police Academy, the purchase of patrol vehicles and equipment for the police department and more.
This fund can also allow for treatment and prevention programs, positive peer group interaction curriculums, and juvenile awareness programs, Tiehen said.
“The community has recognized the need to invest in the improvements funded by sales tax and has consistently voted to reauthorize the propositions over the years,” she said.
When it comes to long-term goals, the city’s public works department has identified approximately $28 million in reconstruction projects for the next nine years. The department is also conducting a street condition assessment this year which will identify more street maintenance and reconstruction needs to be completed over the next 10 to 20 years.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
