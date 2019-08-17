The Coppell Alumnae Panhellenic Association (CAPA) announced that Kaitlyn Sork is the recipient of its high school scholarship for a graduating senior. Sork will be attending The University of Oklahoma in the fall with nursing as her intended major.
The Women of CAPA thanks their members and the Coppell community for supporting its chosen philanthropy I Support the Girls (ISTG). CAPA donated 214 bras to ISTG which collects and distributes donations of new/used bras and new sealed packages of tampons and maxi pads to homeless women and girls.
Future CAPA meetings will resume in September on the second Tuesday of the month.
