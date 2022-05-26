Drew Nance, a senior at New Tech at Coppell High School says elementary school students became more involved in water conservation after implementing a new program.
Toward the end of the school year, New Tech students engage elementary school students in understanding practical applications of math and data analysis. This program started in the 2019-2020 school year but was put on hold due to the pandemic. While a virtual program was held last year, New Tech students revived the in-person component to increase engagement.
This year’s project centered around water conservation. Nance and Aviel Porzio, a math teacher at New Tech, engaged Denton Creek and Lakeside Elementary students through a story about how water impacts all life, engaging quiz games and introducing graphs and tables to show students how much water their schools had consumed over a period of time.
During the quiz games held by Nance, prizes were given out to get the younger students excited about conservation.
By the end of the program, Nance said the elementary school students were more interested in learning how to conserve water and engaged more with a water conservation portal provided by Nance.
“Overall, it was a success,” Nance said. “We feel like we really engaged people and taught them how to draw back on water consumption.”
Porzio said the project is still in its early stages, and New Tech will continue its partnership with the city to develop more effective strategies to engage elementary school students in water conservation.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
