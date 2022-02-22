In a previously published list of students who were selected as Texas All-State Musicians, two Coppell High School band students were not included. Akshara Sankar, 11 and Lindsey Won, 10 performed with the Texas All-State Symphonic Band in San Antonio, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic and Convention.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles. Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
The Coppell High School All-State Band Musicians included: Wes Booker, 12; Andrew Cai, 10; Akshat Ghuge, 10; Hamza Hussain, 12; Younghyun Kim, 10; Akshara Sankar, 11; Mario Torres, 12; Raghav Vemuganti, 12; Lindsey Won, 10; and Zain Zaidi, 12.
