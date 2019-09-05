With the help of the community, Coppell High School students were recently able to package 101,088 meals for starving children in developing countries. Around 500 students, parents and district staff came together during the event to help in the effort spearheaded by Luke Albright, a CHS senior and founder of Coppell 1 Million Meals.
“It went great. We had so many people come out. It’s something I’ve never really experienced before,” Albright said. “... It was truly amazing to see all the people who came out to support us.”
Albright said the event has inspired other students to start their own efforts through food drives and lemonade stands.
Over the summer Albright took his student-led organization and partnered with Feed My Starving Children. During the process, Coppell 1 Million Meals raised over $25,000 to supply nutritious food to be packaged for delivery.
Albright said the goal is to package 100,000 meals every year so that in the next 10 years Coppell will have packaged 1 million meals.
Coppell 1 Million Meals is now an official club at CHS, and students are encouraged to join the movement. Albright said after he graduates, a new team is ready to take up the mantle.
