The Coppell Sustainable Food Organization members gave a presentation to the Coppell City Council last month addressing the use of SNAP and EDT dollars at the Coppell Farmers Market and an update on the Coppell Community Gardens.
Compared to 2021, the Coppell Sustainable Food Organization increased EBT (SNAP) participation at the Coppell Farmers Market by 73%. Amanda Austin, the Coppell Farmers Market Manager, partnered with the Texas Center for Local Food, which was working on a special project called “A Fresh Look at Your Farmers Market.” This project focused on increasing the use of EBT and SNAP dollars at the Coppell Farmers Market so residents could purchase fresh, local food.
“By using some of their resources and going through their training, we were able to increase participation by 73% since 2021,” said Amanda Novak, the Coppell Farmers Market Committee Chair. “We’re really impressed with the results. A lot of their training focuses on how to make your farmers market more comfortable for SNAP or EDT dollars and for people who use those dollars toward their food purchasing.”
The primary fundraising of the city’s annual Farm to Table Dinner is to fund the incentive that they provide for SNAP shoppers, which is currently $10 per market. The Coppell Sustainable Food Organization is looking to increase that incentive to $20 per market in 2023 to make up for inflation.
“We’re really proud of how our SNAP program has improved over the last year,” Novak said.
In terms of recognition, the Slow Food USA nonprofit organization gave the Coppell Sustainable Food Organization its “Snail of Approval” for adhering to a set of values and the Coppell Chamber of Commerce presented them with the “Non-Profit of the Year” award for 2022.
Other additional highlights for the farmers market include the Youth Entrepreneur Booth, being the recipient of an $8,000 USDA COVID-19 Recovery Grant, starting a new volunteer orientation process, and having 1,700 to 2,000 visitors per market day.
Scott Warrington, the Coppell Community Garden Chair, gave an update on the community gardens in the city. In 2022, they donated 24,165 pounds of organic fruits and vegetables, which brings the total donations to 323,664 pounds since the inception of the garden. This amount of donations is about 269,720 healthy meals.
As of September, the Metrocrest food pantry was feeding 400 to 450 families per day. With over 13,242 volunteer hours, the community gardens has received help from 127 gardening families and corporations.
“Throughout the past couple difficult years, the Coppell Farmers Market and the Coppell Community Garden have adapted to challenges and grown despite them,” said Marissa Olivas, the Community Programs Coordinator and staff liaison. “The Coppell Farmers Market has seen continuous growth in market attendance and has received both local and national recognition for their weekly market. The Community Community Gardens have also seen growth in production in a time in which Metrocrest Services and their patrons need it the most.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
