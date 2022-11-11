Coppell Farmers Market

Some of the members on the Coppell Farmers Market team.

 Courtesy of the Coppell Farmers Market

The Coppell Sustainable Food Organization members gave a presentation to the Coppell City Council last month addressing the use of SNAP and EDT dollars at the Coppell Farmers Market and an update on the Coppell Community Gardens.

Compared to 2021, the Coppell Sustainable Food Organization increased EBT (SNAP) participation at the Coppell Farmers Market by 73%. Amanda Austin, the Coppell Farmers Market Manager, partnered with the Texas Center for Local Food, which was working on a special project called “A Fresh Look at Your Farmers Market.” This project focused on increasing the use of EBT and SNAP dollars at the Coppell Farmers Market so residents could purchase fresh, local food.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments