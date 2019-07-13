The Coppell City Council will call an election for the Sales and Use Tax for street maintenance during the July 23 meeting.
According to a staff memo, past elections have shown the support of residents for street infrastructure maintenance. In 2007, 63 percent of voters voted in favor of the adoption of the Sales and Use Tax. In 2011, 72 percent of the voters re-authorized the continued collection of the tax and 83 percent supported it in 2015.
Mayor Karen Hunt said the city will be creating a fact sheet to inform residents about the election and the purpose of the tax.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 7. Early voting will take place from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1. The election will be held on Nov. 5.
