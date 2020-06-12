The Coppell City Council directed the city staff to pursue a 12-month extension of the city’s “Work Hard, Get a Lyft” workforce transit test program at its Tuesday work session.
The program, a partnership between the city of Coppell, the Denton County Transportation Authority and Lyft, Inc., was initially established to run from October 2019 through September 2020. Through the program, those working at participating businesses in Coppell can get Lyft rides from certain locations to their workplace and back with the city paying for up to $15 of the ride. Riders will pay for the first $2 of the ride and for anything over $17.
“Participation has not been as significant as staff thought it would be, but it did begin gaining momentum around the time that COVID-19 hit,” read a memo from Community Development Director Mindi Hurley.
The council was given data from October 2019 through March 2020. The number of monthly rides through the program generally increased, starting at 39 in October, peaking at 177 in January and ending at 175 in March. The data for April and May is not yet available.
“Due to the fact that COVID-19 interrupted our 12-month program, I’m asking you tonight if y’all would consider extending the program for an additional 12 months through Sept. 30 of 2021,” Hurley said to the council.
The approved project budget was $100,000. In the first six months of the test program, the city spent about $10,000. About $8,000 of that money has been on rides.
“We believe we could finish out the remainder of this year and still do an additional 12 months with the initial budget that was approved,” Hurley said.
Hurley said she learned that there are still many businesses that don’t know that the program is taking place.
“We would hope that over the remaining months of this contract and then the additional contract that we would see an increase in ridership to give us a real feel for what the need is,” she said.
