After piloting fitness classes in Old Town Coppell, the city is planning for future sessions.
From April through June, the city of Coppell found a need to highlight their local fitness businesses and Coppell’s Old Town. As a way to highlight both in one movement, the city launched its, “Spring into Fitness,” campaign where residents could receive free fitness instruction outside in Old Town.
A series of yoga, cardio, strength training and more were offered.
“We felt like this was a good way to give exposure to both,” Community Development Director Mindi Hurley said. “We would have loved for the classes to have a larger attendance. We were able to learn a lot from it, so I think the plan is if we were to offer it again, we would take a survey to see when the best time is for the businesses and residents.”
Resident and business feedback has been positive, Hurley said. She said businesses are asking to do another popup in Old Town, while residents voiced their excitement at being able to work out outside.
According to Hurley, the city is talking about whether they will offer it in the spring only or if the city may look into expanding courses into another time of the year.
“Right now, we will definitely do it in the spring next year,” she said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
