Coppell Old Town
File Photo

After piloting fitness classes in Old Town Coppell, the city is planning for future sessions.

From April through June, the city of Coppell found a need to highlight their local fitness businesses and Coppell’s Old Town. As a way to highlight both in one movement, the city launched its, “Spring into Fitness,” campaign where residents could receive free fitness instruction outside in Old Town.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

