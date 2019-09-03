Coppell Patriot Day

Police officers salute the flag during the pledge of allegiance.

 Victoria Atterberry/Staff Photo

The community is invited to join the city on the steps of Coppell Town Center, 255 Parkway Blvd., at 8:30 a.m. on Sept.11 for the annual Patriot Day ceremony honoring those injured or killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The observance will feature the Coppell Fire and Police Color Guards along with the Fire Department Bagpipe and Drum Corps who will honor and pay tribute to public safety agencies and military personnel.​

"We invite the entire community to come out and join us in this observance of a day that will forever be imprinted on our hearts," said Coppell Fire Chief Kevin Richardson. "It's important that we continue to remember the service men and women who gave their lives."

