Food Truck Frenzy
File Photo

Coppell Parks and Recreation will be hosting the fifth annual Food Truck Frenzy at Andrew Brown Park East, from 5-9 pm on Oct. 5. Come out a little early to play lawn games, experience Kid Country Playground and enjoy the park.

Bring some chairs or a picnic blanket, relax on the lawn and enjoy treats from gourmet food trucks in the DFW area. Check the Coppell Parks and Recreation Facebook page for the food truck lineup. The movie “Trolls” will also begin playing at sunset.

"We are thrilled to give the community even more fun at this year's event, and that they'll be able to enjoy some great food while watching one of our favorite movies," said Tiffany Anderson, community engagement manager.

Many of the trucks accept credit or debit cards, but attendees are also encouraged to bring cash to the event. Andrew Brown Park East is located at 260 E. Parkway Boulevard.

For more information regarding the Food Truck Frenzy, or other upcoming events sponsored by Coppell Parks and Recreation call 972-462-5100 or visit coppelltx.gov/events.

