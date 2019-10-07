Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of Art and Cultures is returning to Andrew Brown Park East for its third year from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Oct.19. City officials said Kaleidoscope highlights the diversity and unique aspects of the community through a display of color, culture, music and more.
The event will feature a variety of activities and performances to appeal to everyone. Enjoy performances by Tejas Dance DFW, Inishfree Irish School of Dance Dallas, Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe, Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble and Grupo Pakal. Kids can get active at multiple bounce houses and inflatables. Attendees will also be able to sample a diverse array of foods. The celebration of light and color will culminate in a large fireworks display.
Kaleidoscope will be held at Andrew Brown Park East, located at 260 E. Parkway Blvd. Parking will be available at the CORE, as well as at Andrew Brown West and Central. For information on other upcoming events sponsored by Coppell Parks and Recreation, call 972-462-5100, visit coppelltx.gov/events, or follow parks and recreation on Facebook and Instagram.
