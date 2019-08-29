Coppell is starting a project that is expected to provide more wind protection for the Old Town pavilion. The City Council entered into an agreement Tuesday with Core Construction to replace the pavilion's current wind screens with eight motorized doors.
The accordion-style, fold-up doors will be made of double-paned insulated glass, which is recommended for cutting solar heat. Molly Bujunda, community programs manager, said a big benefit of the design is that the doors will fold and compress.
“From inside the pavilion there won’t be exposed glass, and the visual impact of rails, metal and equipment will be much more minimal,” Bujanda said. “The doors will be automated, and the ease of use will make them available for the community much more so than they are now.”
During a May meeting, Bujanda said the current wind screens must be manually rolled up and down by the city staff. Because of this, the screens are only used for city-sponsored events, which leaves many people who rent the space for events without wind protection.
According to a staff memo, the project is a long-term solution that will save the staff time and provide a more desirable experience for rentals and community-partnered events.
The project will take about two to three weeks to complete, but a 12-week lead time is needed before the project can begin, which means construction will take place during the winter season. Bujanda said this will be ideal timing to reduce the impact on community use of the space. The total cost of the project is $377,649.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.