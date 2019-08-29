Coppell Farmers Market

The Old Town pavilion is equipped with wind screens shown here. The screens can only be used during city-sponsored events due to them having to be manually rolled up and down by the city staff.   

 Photo courtesy of the Coppell Farmers Market

Coppell is starting a project that is expected to provide more wind protection for the Old Town pavilion. The City Council entered into an agreement Tuesday with Core Construction to replace the pavilion's current wind screens with eight motorized doors.

The accordion-style, fold-up doors will be made of double-paned insulated glass, which is recommended for cutting solar heat. Molly Bujunda, community programs manager, said a big benefit of the design is that the doors will fold and compress.

“From inside the pavilion there won’t be exposed glass, and the visual impact of rails, metal and equipment will be much more minimal,” Bujanda said. “The doors will be automated, and the ease of use will make them available for the community much more so than they are now.”

During a May meeting, Bujanda said the current wind screens must be manually rolled up and down by the city staff. Because of this, the screens are only used for city-sponsored events, which leaves many people who rent the space for events without wind protection.

According to a staff memo, the project is a long-term solution that will save the staff time and provide a more desirable experience for rentals and community-partnered events.

The project will take about two to three weeks to complete, but a 12-week lead time is needed before the project can begin, which means construction will take place during the winter season. Bujanda said this will be ideal timing to reduce the impact on community use of the space. The total cost of the project is $377,649.

