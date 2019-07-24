Last June Coppell was hit hard with storms that left behind a large amount of debris throughout the city. While the city was able to finish the debris removal, the unexpected storms brought challenges that have prompted the city to find ways to optimize service the next time a strong storm blows through.
Luay Rahil, environmental health officer, said the city on average has about 100 tons of yard trimmings to collect each month. In June, there were about 350 tons of debris to pick up.
The city and Republic Services worked everyday from May 22 to July 11 to pick up the excess debris but not without some issues along the way.
The city struggled to get extra help since the majority of the surrounding cities also use Republic Services as their contractor. Since June was a hot month, Republic’s trucks began to break down from the heat and the extra hours of work. In addition, Republic employees had a limit on how many hours they could work in a week.
“With those challenges we went back to the drawing board and said ‘we have to do better next time’,” Rahil said.
Next time around, the city plans to have a stronger communications plan, more disposal options, a better way of pinpointing where debris might be and more help from other city departments.
Rahil said the city staff will either call, text or email residents to let them know when they can expect their debris to be picked up. Press releases, social media and the city’s website will still be utilized to get out information.
Drop-off locations are planned to be offered to allow residents to take their debris to another location. Rahil said the drop-off locations will be offered on an as-needed basis.
To tackle a big challenge of finding where debris is located, the city will encourage residents to report the debris they have.
“This way we are more efficient at getting to addresses and can help people faster,” Rahil said.
Rahil said the staff had to drive through the whole city to write down addresses to give to Republic or Republic had to drive around the city to find homes with debris.
A volunteer database will be created to find volunteers who are able to help elderly and/or disabled residents bundle storm debris. In addition, the city will work to combine resources with the public works department as well as the city’s emergency management department.
