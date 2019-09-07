The Coppell Police Department is celebrating the 36th Anniversary of National Night Out on Oct 1.
For the last 13 years, the city of Coppell has been nationally recognized for its participation in this event. This year marks the 29th year that Coppell has been involved in National Night Out, which is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and develop police-community partnerships.
"National Night Out sends a message to criminals that we will continue to fight for the right to keep our neighborhoods and our families safe from crime," said Officer Paul Gonzales. "We would like all of our residents to help us make this a special night for every neighborhood. Right now, we have approximately 82 block parties planned, so it should be a fun evening."
The Coppell Police Department, Coppell Fire Department, city of Coppell Council members, and McGruff will begin visiting block parties from 6-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.