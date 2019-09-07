NNO

Officer Peter Dirks stands among participants at National Night Out’s Clifton Court block party.

 Photo courtesy of Peter Dirks

The Coppell Police Department is celebrating the 36th Anniversary of National Night Out on Oct 1.

For the last 13 years, the city of Coppell has been nationally recognized for its participation in this event. This year marks the 29th year that Coppell has been involved in National Night Out, which is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and develop police-community partnerships.

"National Night Out sends a message to criminals that we will continue to fight for the right to keep our neighborhoods and our families safe from crime," said Officer Paul Gonzales. "We would like all of our residents to help us make this a special night for every neighborhood. Right now, we have approximately 82 block parties planned, so it should be a fun evening."

The Coppell Police Department, Coppell Fire Department, city of Coppell Council members, and McGruff will begin visiting block parties from 6-8 p.m.

