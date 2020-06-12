The Coppell City Council voted Tuesday to enter into an interlocal agreement with the Denton County Commissioner’s Court to allow for CARES Act funding distribution.
Through the agreement, the city will receive $45,210 in CARES Act funds, also known as municipal funds, from the county, according to city documentation. The amount is based on a formula of $55 per resident in Denton County.
Before getting the funding, the city has to give the county a proposed budget. The money can only be used for necessary expenditures due to the public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic and that were not accounted for in the most recently approved budget. That could include medical expenses, payroll expenses and public health expenses.
The agreement covers qualifying costs between March 1 and Dec. 30. Any of the funding not spent by then must be returned to the county.
The Denton County funding comes in addition to about $2.2 million expected from Dallas County in funding. As a result, the city will receive a total of about $2.3 million in funding that it can distribute.
The city will be able to disburse CARES Act funding to eligible social services and businesses for economic support. City Manager Mike Land said during the council work session that agencies providing social services have been contacted.
Previously, the City Council allotted $85,000 to Metrocrest Services as part of a one-time request from the organization. Land said that money came from the city itself, but that it is eligible for reimbursement.
Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County identified about $25,000 in expenditures associated with COVID-19 related to Coppell residents, Land said. He said he contacted Denton County and asked them to gauge if those costs qualified for CARES Act funding.
“My recommendation is let’s find a way to be able to pay Children’s Advocacy whether or not they qualify for the CARES Act, because of the service they are providing to our community,” he said.
