hager

City Attorney Robert Hager said changes to the city’s code of conduct has been three months in the making.

 Courtesy of the city of Coppell

Coppell’s city code of conduct has been unanimously repealed to make way for a new set of guidelines.

City Attorney Robert Hager said at a Tuesday City Council meeting that the code of conduct has undergone many changes over the last 30 years through different City Councils. Because of the changes, he said there have been issues with how some city boards operate.

Hager recommended repealing the current code of conduct to replace it with an updated version that is more streamlined and includes more enforceability and a social media policy.

“Instead of trying to fix this boat, you need to build a better, new boat,” he said.

Councilmember John Jun pointed out certain inconsistencies in certain areas of the code of conduct like the complaints procedure. He said he would like to see all boards included in the procedure and to have the procedure included at the forefront of the code of conduct to mitigate its current convolution.

In addition to making the code of conduct more consistent and enforceable, the changes are also aimed at holding elected officials and appointed board members more accountable.

Hager said the new code of conduct is expected to take six to eight weeks to make.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments