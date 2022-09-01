A love for writing and a passion for building community inspired two stay-at-home moms to form the Coppell Writer’s Group two years ago, allowing members to share their work and explore new ways to write.
The group was formed by Tara Henderson and Amanda Kennedy to keep one another accountable in their writing endeavors. Since then, Kennedy moved away and the group has dwindled in members, but that has not stopped Henderson from sharing her passion for writing with others.
Henderson has been learning how to write novels for the past few years and she’s still trying to figure out who she is as a writer, but she loves bringing people together for a common goal, she said.
“It’s really important for writers to have a community and to be held accountable to each other and just to have other adults or people to bounce ideas off of and whatnot,” she said.
Rebecca Pulford, who was a member of the Coppell Writer’s Group, has recently transitioned into helping Henderson run the group. The pair has only taught one class together, but have been good friends for years and Henderson said she loves to see the new perspective that Pulford brings to the sessions.
“I think that she brings new insight and a new passion and I can tell that she is really driven to figure out this writing thing as well, and to make it a big part of her life,” Henderson said.
Pulford said helping run the group has been good for her and is helping her push herself further to learn more about the business side of writing. She’s working on a novel and hopes to have it published and on the shelves soon, but her favorite part about being in the group is the friendships she’s made, she said.
“We push each other and when you’re having bad days where you don’t feel like your writing is anything great, they’re there for you,” Pulford said.
Before the pandemic, the group was about 25 people, but now, it’s really small and there’s usually only five to seven people per meeting, Henderson said. Even though the group is small, this doesn’t stop them from talking about the spirit of writing.
“It's so fun, and it’s good to explore, to test out and to try things, and just really get into the practice of writing every day,” Pulford said.
Henderson said she’s loved watching friendships blossom and people accepting the challenge of being held accountable with their writing.
The Coppell Writer’s Group meets bi-monthly on Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, according to the City of Coppell’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.