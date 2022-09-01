A love for writing and a passion for building community inspired two stay-at-home moms to form the Coppell Writer’s Group two years ago, allowing members to share their work and explore new ways to write.

The group was formed by Tara Henderson and Amanda Kennedy to keep one another accountable in their writing endeavors. Since then, Kennedy moved away and the group has dwindled in members, but that has not stopped Henderson from sharing her passion for writing with others.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

