Allies in Community is approaching the program’s fourth cohort, continuing to build relationships through common ground, enhancing residents’ active engagement and fostering a deep sense of belonging in the community of Coppell.

Cohort IV will begin meeting in August where residents will participate in four sessions on Saturdays through November. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in group activities and community events in addition to the regular sessions.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

