Allies in Community is approaching the program’s fourth cohort, continuing to build relationships through common ground, enhancing residents’ active engagement and fostering a deep sense of belonging in the community of Coppell.
Cohort IV will begin meeting in August where residents will participate in four sessions on Saturdays through November. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in group activities and community events in addition to the regular sessions.
The first cohort for Allies in Community met in 2020, which was partly a result of Coppell Vision 2020. The pillars that came from Coppell Vision 2020 focused on what made the community special and what citizens wanted to preserve in the future. Allies in Community was a resulting unified vision.
“A common theme in 2020 was that we could foresee the community transformation underway and we've arrived in that our community was shifting into a very diverse, multigenerational, ethnic community,” said Yvonne Silva, an Allies Ambassador. “The city and its constituents were bright enough to really see that blending diversity, and creating a large civic outreach program is the right thing to do if you really are engaging in a diverse, inclusive relationship.”
As an Allies Ambassador, Silva serves as a friend in the community who takes an active role in maintaining connection and engagement. She shows up with a service mindset and helps to build supportive frameworks in support of humanity.
Going through Allies in Community, Silva said he favorite part is the authentic and meaningful wisdom shared.
“Imagine a shared experience where we ask questions, journey around the world, and genuinely care for one another,” she said. “My favorite part about this strategy is serving others in a manner they are most comforted by. We seek to understand and see others respectfully.”
Allies in Community is a program created by Tasnim McCormick Benhalim at DiversityWealth and delivered in partnership with the City of Coppell.
“Allies in Community is a program that I actually started dreaming about many years ago,” Benhalim said. “After I started working with the City of Coppell, we did some training with the city with internal employees and it went really well. The city manager at the time said ‘Listen, why don’t you do something that can go out into the community as well?’ and I was like ‘I know just the thing.’”
Together, DiversityWealth and the City of Coppell launched Allies in Community.
The program aims to bring people together who are from diverse places in a community and helps break down the barriers that often keep people separated from each other, Benhalim said.
“They recognize that they do not have to agree to be respectful, that they don't have to be in complete agreement to find common ground on what matters about how they want their community to be, and how they want to behave in that community, and what they want to engender in that community,” she said. “And so that's probably the most important thing.”
In addition to Coppell, Benhalim said that DiversityWealth is in the process of taking the program to other cities in North Texas. The company is actively in conversation with one city, but anticipates others to get involved soon.
“We've put some feelers out to some of the other cities here in North Texas because they have many of the same kinds of challenges,” she said. “Some of the people who have made the communities great, the people who have lived here for a long time, they built the schools, they built the parks, they built the PD and fire and put all the infrastructure in place to make it a very desirable community. So, those folks have put their heart and soul into creating these beautiful communities and then newer people are coming because they're attractive, right? These are great communities. And so we build connections between the newer people that are coming, and the people that have made the place attractive in the first place.”
With these connections is the focus on building relationships through common ground, fostering a deep sense of belonging, and enhancing residents’ active engagement.
As part of its larger community engagement initiative beginning in 2014, the City of Coppell built a foundation of knowledge and awareness to best serve residents of all cultural backgrounds. As a result of conversations with community stakeholders and the findings from the Fall 2017 Community Survey, Allies in Community helps to extend this foundation into the community through cohorts.
Each cohort brings together 30 to 40 residents and city employees who attend fun, hands-on workshops and have the opportunity to celebrate their differences, building strong partnerships with one another as they work together to find ways to contribute to the community.
When it comes to fostering a deep sense of belonging, Allies in Community encourages residents of all generations, cultures, and tenures of residence in the city to contribute to community organizations, programs, and initiatives. This also helps to enhance residents’ active engagement through a renewed sense of responsibility for securing a thriving future for the city. Allies in Community cohorts will graduate with a commitment to welcome and empower other citizens in meaningful civic engagement, just like Silva, who is an Allies Ambassador.
When Allies in Community was first introduced, parents involved in the program were interested in expanding it to educate their children, which is where Youth Allies was born.
“Just last year we launched the Youth Allies program and it has many of the same ideas and components of Allies in Community, but it’s tailored for youth,” Benhalim said. “The idea is that the youth also need to be seen as important and valuable in the community and engaged, so that their connections and their volunteerism and their ideas are heard and valued as well.”
For those interested in participating in Allies in Community, submit an application on https://www.coppelltx.gov/542/Allies-in-Community. Applications for Cohort IV are open until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 24.
For questions or comments, reach out to Tasnim McCormick Benhalim at tas@diversitywealth.com
