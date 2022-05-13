A total of 134 Coppell residents signed a petition to amend the city’s car port ordinance, ending in unanimous approval from the Coppell City Council.
Resident Greg Goyne had applied for a car port to put behind his house to protect his car from the elements. His application was denied because it did not meet the minimum setback required for a car port in his neighborhood. Upon his application’s denial, Goyne presented multiple car ports similar to the one he proposed, which also fell out of favor from Coppell’s zoning ordinances.
A letter was sent to the residents, telling them they must remove their car ports because they were either constructed without a permit or did not meet city standards. In a 40-acre subdivision located off Parkway Boulevard and Moore Road, homeowners came together to advocate to keep their car ports and amend the city’s zoning ordinance.
Coppell’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the changes to the required setback to ensure the ports fit behind residents’ houses. The ports must be open on three sides, can only be located on a property owners’ rear lot, must be paved underneath and must be constructed out of durable metal and wood. Roofs may have solar panels, provided they pass inspection. The car ports must not exceed the roof line of the house and must not break any rules set by the Homeowners Association.
While the proposed ordinance required residents with existing car ports to pass inspection from a structural engineer hired by the resident, Council Member Mark Hill said the engineer would not be able to check the structure’s footing without demolition, which would be invasive and costly. The City Council unanimously decided not to require residents to hire a structural engineer to check the structure. The proposed ordinance also called for a 120-day application window. After hearing from residents, council voted unanimously to extend the window to 12 months and waive permit fees for existing car ports in the subdivision.
“I think this is how cities should work,” Hill said. “We come to an agreement with our neighborhoods and what they are willing to accept.”
This has been a decision in the works since August, according to Mayor Wes Mays.
“We don’t make decisions quickly, but I would like to think that we take our time to make the correct decisions,” Mays said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.