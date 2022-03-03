The Cozby Library and Diverse Book Club is hosting a Teen Readathon for students in grades 6-12 as Spring Break approaches.
The Readathon is a service event where teens try new books, share their thoughts, and earn two service hours. This program is a partnership between the library and Grace Munro, the host of Diverse Book Club.
“With this event, I hope to get teens interested in books out of their comfort zone,” Munro said. “My hope with the Readathon is to have our attendees open up their minds to all kinds of books from all kinds of authors, and to appreciate the diverse populations surrounding us.”
When teens arrive, they will choose books from a curated selection from the library’s juvenile and teen collections. Librarian Morgan Green-Griffin will provide personalized book recommendations for teens as needed. After 30 minutes of reading, teens will take a break to socialize, enjoy snacks, and write reviews of the books they tried. Then, they will try new books for 30 minutes and review. Reviews will be used for library social media and displays.
Munro is a senior at New Tech High at Coppell. Diverse Book Club and Teen Readathon are elements of her capstone project, which is focused on the transformative experiences of representation in teen literature.
“The Readathon is a win-win for the library and teens,” Green-Griffin said. “Grace’s capstone closely aligns with the library’s mission and the City of Coppell’s pillars of perpetuating a learning environment and fostering diversity and inclusion. We hope the Readathon’s service element will encourage readers and non-readers to try new books.”
Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information, residents can visit https://bit.ly/read312, call 972-304-3658 or email cozbyprograms@coppelltx.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.