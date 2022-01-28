Cozby Library
File photo

In recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, the Cozby Library is scheduled to host an Adulting: Healthy Relationships program on Feb. 21. Registration is not required.

The library encourages high school students and new adults, aged 18-25, to attend this educational program, presented by Ryan S. Thomas from Hope’s Door New Beginning Center.

Thomas is a community educator with Hope's Door New Beginning Center, a nonprofit that provides services to Dallas, Garland, Plano and surrounding North Texas cities. In addition to community programs, they provide a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling services, legal assistance, and transitional housing to victims of domestic violence.

Thomas’ presentation discusses the foundations of healthy relationships such as respect, communication skills, boundaries and self-awareness. The presentation will define abuse and include information about power dynamics, abuser tactics, warning signs, and how to help oneself or others. This interactive presentation includes discussions, video clips, games and activities.

Educational programming is essential to the prevention and awareness of teen dating violence. According to LoveIsRespect.org, one in three teens in the US will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments