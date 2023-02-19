Isaiah Francis Coppell wrestling

Coppell senior Isaiah Francis, pictured in previous action, finished as the Class 6A state runner-up at 190 pounds in the state tournament in Cypress.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When Coppell senior Isaiah Francis stepped onto the mat at Cypress’ Berry Center on Friday morning, it marked the first time that he will have competed in the Class 6A state tournament.

And Francis, like everyone else, sought a state title. He came into state with plenty of momentum after winning first place at 190 pounds in the District 4-6A Tournament and then wrestled to gold in the Region I-6A Tournament. Francis capped off an undefeated run at the regional tournament with a 2-1 double-overtime win over Arlington Martin’s Ryan Rainey in the first-place match to improve to 35-4 on the season.

