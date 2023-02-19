When Coppell senior Isaiah Francis stepped onto the mat at Cypress’ Berry Center on Friday morning, it marked the first time that he will have competed in the Class 6A state tournament.
And Francis, like everyone else, sought a state title. He came into state with plenty of momentum after winning first place at 190 pounds in the District 4-6A Tournament and then wrestled to gold in the Region I-6A Tournament. Francis capped off an undefeated run at the regional tournament with a 2-1 double-overtime win over Arlington Martin’s Ryan Rainey in the first-place match to improve to 35-4 on the season.
That was only the start of even bigger things to come for Francis. The Coppell senior capped off a breakout season with a runner-up finish in his weight division at the Class 6A state tournament in Cypress.
But well before Francis ever wrestled under the bright lights inside the Berry Center, he was also a member of the Coppell football team.
Francis played defensive line in his first three seasons in high school, but the amount of success that his older sister, Hannah, enjoyed while on the mat inspired him to give wrestling a try when he entered his sophomore year.
Hannah was a standout wrestler for Coppell. After being convinced by Cowboys head wrestling coach Chip Lowery to give wrestling a shot, she worked hard to be one of the best heavyweights in the state. Hannah, a 2021 Coppell graduate, went 70-2 in her final two seasons in high school and finished as a two-time state placer.
Isaiah is now carrying the family torch. And just like Hannah, he started his wrestling career a little later than most state qualifiers. But Isaiah has proven that he belongs on the big stage and one reason why he has flourished is because he has dedicated himself to the wrestling this year. He gave up football before the start of this season to focus solely on wrestling.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Francis chats about what it means to be a state qualifier, when he first gave wrestling a try and the inspiration that Hannah serves in his high school career.
SLM: Congrats on qualifying for the state tournament. What does it mean to you to advance to state?
IF: It feels great. I had to be patient in the first-place bout at the regional tournament and wait for him to make a mistake. That’s how I scored.
SLM: When did you give wrestling a try for the first time?
IF: I started my sophomore summer wrestling and it just went on from there. I kept going to multiple practices. I’m excited for a chance at state.
SLM: What did your sister tell you about wrestling?
IF: It was interesting. It was new, so I had to adjust to it. She said a lot of things. She said that wrestling is not for everybody. It’s a tough sport. When I joined the team, I didn’t think that I would make it this far.
SLM: How much does Hannah’s success in wrestling inspire you?
IF: It inspires me a lot. She won a lot of things. I want to do this same.
SLM: How much did giving up football help you with your wrestling career?
IF: It helped a lot because I had more time for practice.
SLM: What does the coaching staff mean to you as far as your development as a wrestler?
IF: They’re just helpful, not just with wrestling, but with school and home stuff and just everything in general. The coaches are a big help to me.
