Coppell senior Jules LaMendola helped to engineer the greatest season in the history of the Cowgirls basketball team.
Coppell played in the state tournament for the first time in program history and finished the season with a 38-4 record. The 38 victories is a new single-season record, topping last season's 37 wins.
On Wednesday morning, Coppell's record-breaking season earned LaMendola the honor of Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Recently named the co-MVP of District 6-6A, she averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. During the Cowgirls' playoff run to the state semifinals, she increased her per-game average to 19.2 points.
LaMendola becomes the first Coppell student-athlete to earn Gatorade Texas Player of the Year, regardless of sport, in school history.
LaMendola will play women's basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers, who are the No. 3-ranked team in the country, according to ESPN. Coincidentally, she was one of two future Hoosiers to earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors, joining Lenee Beaumont, who was named the Gatorade Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year, also on Wednesday.
