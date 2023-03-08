Jules LaMendola Coppell

On Wednesday, Coppell senior Jules LaMendola was named Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Coppell senior Jules LaMendola helped to engineer the greatest season in the history of the Cowgirls basketball team.

Coppell played in the state tournament for the first time in program history and finished the season with a 38-4 record. The 38 victories is a new single-season record, topping last season's 37 wins.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments