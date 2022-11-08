Early voting results released early Tuesday evening in Denton County and Dallas County showed approval for both of Coppell’s special election propositions.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. in both counties, and the results available so far are only for early voting.
The two propositions on the Nov. 8 election ballot focus on the continuation of the adoption of a one-fourth of one percent sales and use tax to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets for a four-year period and for crime reduction programs for a 10-year period.
If both propositions are reauthorized by voters, revenue collected in the fund can only be used on the maintenance and repair of streets that exist at the time of the election, for the purchase of patrol vehicles and equipment for the Coppell Police Department, to fund all jail operations and use of the Grapevine jail facility, and more.
According to numbers released at 7 p.m. Tuesday by Denton County, early voting showed that 79% of Coppell residents voted for proposition A and 78% voted in favor of proposition B. According to Dallas County's numbers, 82% voted for proposition A and 79% for proposition B.
Election results for Denton County and Dallas County will be updated as they are received. More updates will be posted on the Coppell Gazette’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.