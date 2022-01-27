In early February, Coppell’s current utility billing system and online payment portal will be replaced with a system aimed to offer benefits including increased data security and enhanced customer service.
As part of the conversion, the current online payment portal will be replaced with a new platform, the Citizen Self Service portal. While the conversion is underway, customers will temporarily be unable to pay their water bills online or through the secure kiosk outside of Coppell Town Center.
The kiosk and online payment system will be disabled from February 1-6. Customers will be unable to make payments online or through the kiosk until the new portal goes live on February 7. All payments made via check, phone or bank draft during this time will be held until processed on February 7. Coppell will not charge customers late payment penalties during this time. The “Get to Know Your H2O” portal will also be down on February 4 for maintenance related to the upgrade.
